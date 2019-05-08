Weather forecast: Rains to pick up pace in TN, Karnataka and Kerala by May 12

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 08: Pre Monsoon has been on the lower side for South India and all pockets remain deficit except Coastal Andhra Pradesh which is normal at 9 percent. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on May 9.

Bengaluru:

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of the city on Tuesday afternoon. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains will occur over North Interior Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka. Meanwhile, rains will pick up May 12 onward, and will continue until May 16 wherein good showers along with thunderstorms, strong winds and lightning strikes will be seen. This particular rain episode will be prolonged and widespread.

Delhi:

May is the hottest month for the National Capital Region as the average normal maximum temperature of the city during this month ranges between 39˚ to 40˚C. As per Skymet weather, relief is in sight for the National Capital Region from May 10 as a fresh spell of pre-Monsoon activity is likely to commence over the region. Initially on May 10 and 11, dust storm and thunderstorm activity will affect Delhi and NCR. But moving further, the intensity and spread of these weather activities will increase. And from May 12 and 13, widespread rain and thundershowers accompanied with strong winds will be witnessed in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

Tamil Nadu:

With severe cyclonic storm Fani, causing devastation in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, the weather conditions in Tamil Nadu and Kerala remained almost dry. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind of up to 40-50 kmph in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. However, for the next few days, scattered rains which will be light in intensity are expected over these three areas. Meanwhile, rains will pick up May 12 onward, and will continue until May 16 wherein good showers along with thunderstorms, strong winds and lightning strikes will be seen. This particular rain episode will be prolonged and widespread.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

On May 2 and 3, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh was lashed by heavy rains due to Cyclone Fani. However, soon after the Cyclone moving northwards, temperatures increased in many parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The blowing of northerly and northwesterly hot winds led to the emergence of heat wave over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. While, temperatures in Rayalaseema remained above normal. As per Skymet weather, scattered rain and thundershower activities is likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 24 hours.