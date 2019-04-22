Weather forecast: Rains to intensify in Chennai, Hyderabad

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 22: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai on April 23.

Bengaluru:

As per SKymet weather, during the next 24 hours, rain and thundershower activities are possible over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka. The residents of Bengaluru witnessed sunny on Friday with no traces of rain or cloudy weather. Earlier on Thursday, rains brought some respite from sweltering heat, but normal life was disrupted at many parts of the city. These light to moderate activities would be of short duration and will be seen either during late afternoon or evening hours.

Weather Forecast: Patchy pre-monsoon rains in Chennai for the next 36 hours

Delhi:

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Friday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at a comfortable 18.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average. The Met office has forecast mainly clear skies for the day ahead in Delhi. As predicted by Skymet Weather, dry weather conditions is expected in Delhi and its adjoining areas. But due to availability of moisture and rise in temperatures, cloud build up may happen.

Hyderabad:

After a rainy episode last week, Delhi is now gearing up for some summer heat. Yesterday, Safdarjung Observatory in Delhi recorded the maximum temperature at 37.2 °C. As per Skymet weather, in the absence of any weather system and the blowing of hot and dry northwesterly winds from Rajasthan, the coming days are going to be hot for Delhi.

Mumbai:

Heat wave conditions were prevailing over many parts of Maharashtra particularly in districts of North Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada till April 15, wherein day temperatures were exceeding 40˚C. As per Skymet weather, due to further rise in day temperatures, heat wave condition will make an appearance in isolated pockets of Vidarbha region in Maharashtra.

Chennai:

The day has finally come for Chennai to witness its first spell of pre-Monsoon rains. Although interior parts of Tamil Nadu have been witnessing on and off pre-Monsoon rains, but the activity has been escaping the state capital so far. However, the situation took a u-turn on Monday. Intense thunder clouds have already engulfed Chennai along with strong winds to the tune of 45 kmph. According to Skymet Weather, these activities will not persist for long and by tomorrow, we expect weather activities to decrease gradually. As the weather system weaken, dry weather would again return to Coastal Tamil Nadu.

Hyderabad Fact Check ELECTORS 18,23,664 9,61,290 MALE

8,62,374 FEMALE

N/A TRANSGENDER + More Details