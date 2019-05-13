Weather forecast: Rain, thundershowers likely in Bengaluru during the next 48 hours

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 07: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu on May 14.

Bengaluru:

The state of Karnataka is experiencing a mix of weather since the last few days. During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain and thundershower activity was recorded at some places over South Interior Karnataka while North Interior Karnataka remained dry and hot. As per Skymet weather, the capital city of Bangalore is also likely to experience rain and thundershower during the next 48 hours under the influence of an upper air trough is extending from Telangana to Comorin areas across South Interior Karnataka. The day temperatures would remain between 32 to 35 degrees, while night temperatures will remain between 22 to 24 degrees. Apart from these, the sky conditions will remain partly cloudy to cloudy over most parts.

Delhi:

Delhi and NCR is seeing a cloudy weather along with some dust storm activity since yesterday evening. For the last some days, the weather is continuously dry and hot. As per weather agency, the northern plains may also witness isolated rain with thunderstorms and dust storms, namely in states like Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Telangana:

At present, very few parts of Vidarbha, Telangana and South Chhattisgarh are reeling under heat wave like condition with day temperatures settling near 45˚C. As per Skymet weather, in the coming days the ongoing pre-Monsoon rains will continue and due to the cyclonic circulation present over Southcentral parts of Bay of Bengal, heat wave conditions will not expand further. In fact, heat will diminish from parts of Telangana and Chhattisgarh as day temperatures will settle below normal.

Kerala and Tamil Nadu:

Now after a gap of two three days, pre-Monsoon weather activities will once again resume over many parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. These weather activities will occur in association with the formation of a cyclonic circulation over interior parts of Kerala and a trough extending up to Comorin area. As per Skymet weather, on and off rain and thundershower activities are likely to occur in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu during the next three to four days. Even though intensity of these weather activities will not be very high but still few moderate spells are possible over many places of both these states.