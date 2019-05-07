Weather forecast: Rain likely in Chennai in next 48 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 07: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Kerala and Mumbai on May 8.

Bengaluru:

This pre-Monsoon season, India's technological hub Bengaluru(Bangalore) has been observing more heat as compared to other weather activities like rain. As per Skymet weather, pre-Monsoon activities pick up pace over Bengaluru, especially during the second half. During this period, the city observes 7 rainy days and 10 days of thunderstorm activity. However, this time in the first 7 days of May, Bengaluru has observed only patchy rains. No good showers have been recorded in the city till now. But in the wake of a trough extending across parts of South Interior Karnataka, today and tomorrow, good rain and thundershower activities to occur in Bengaluru. Thereafter, between May 12 and 15, the spread of these weather activities will increase and rain will be observed across the city.

Delhi:

Pre-Monsoon activities have remained on the lower side in Delhi-NCR.

As per Skymet weather, presently, Delhi is witnessing day temperatures above normal by three degrees. A fresh Western Disturbance would affect Jammu and Kashmir around May 10 and its induced Cyclonic Circulation will be over Northwest Rajasthan. Thus, isolated dust storm activities would commence over the Northern plains. During this time, Delhi might witness partly cloudy sky, but chances of dust storm activities are feeble. However, on May 11, Delhi might receive one or two short spells of light rain or mild dust storm activity.

Chennai:

Cyclone Fani developed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean, then moved towards Tamil Nadu but failed to give significant rains over the state. As per Skymet weather, light to moderate rain at many places especially over the interior parts of Tamil Nadu in the next 48 hours. The intensity of rain is going to be more over the interior parts of Tamil Nadu. In fact, Chennai has not yet received any rain since the last one month except on April 22 when it observed traces of rain. Intermittent rain and thundershowers might occur over the city and adjoining areas, today and tomorrow. After 48 hours, the intensity of rains would weaken as a trough which is passing through Tamil Nadu would become frail.

Kerala:

Intermittent light to scattered rains continued in Kerala throughout the pre- Monsoon season but these rains were not enough. As per Skymet weather, rains to occur once again over Kerala for next few days. On May 7 and 8, ie today and tomorrow, the intensity would be light and scattered in nature. While on May 9 and 10, rains might decrease and become isolated. However, between May 11-14 another spell of pre-Monsoon rain and thundershowers would hit the region. But they would be light and scattered with one or two moderate spells on May 11 and 12. The intensity is expected to increase on May 13 and 14 and give some good spells during this period.

Mumbai:

Right from the month of December, until the month of April, weather remains dry for the city of Mumbai. It is only in May, that too, during the second half that the city starts to see rains and picks up pace by manifold in June. As per Skymet weather, the city will observe partly cloudy sky conditions in the afternoon. Strong breeze during the evening hours will make the weather pleasant. Rains will be seen over the city of Mumbai only around the fag end of May.

Chennai North Fact Check DEMOGRAPHICS 18,06,761 POPULATION 0.00% RURAL

100.00% URBAN

19.49% SC

0.20% ST + More Details