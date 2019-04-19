Weather forecast: Pre-Monsoon rains to intensify in Chennai, Hyderabad

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 19: Rain and thundershowers are also possible over parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka and Interior Tamil Nadu, Kerala. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai on April 20.

Bengaluru:

As per SKymet weather, during the next 24 hours, rain and thundershowers are also possible over parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka and Interior Tamil Nadu, Kerala. The residents of Bengaluru witnessed sunny on Friday with no traces of rain or cloudy weather. Earlier on Thursday, rains brought some respite from sweltering heat, but normal life was disrupted at many parts of the city. These light to moderate activities would be of short duration and will be seen either during late afternoon or evening hours.

Delhi:

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Friday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at a comfortable 18.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average. The Met office has forecast mainly clear skies for the day ahead in Delhi. As predicted by Skymet Weather, dry weather conditions is expected in Delhi and its adjoining areas. But due to availability of moisture and rise in temperatures, cloud build up may happen.

Hyderabad :

Hyderabad has received heavy rain and thundershower activities yesterday that comprised of a few moderate spells associated with strong gusty winds. The reason- a trough which is extending from Jharkhand to interior Tamil Nadu across Odisha, South Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Due to this, Pre-Monsoon weather activities are taking place over the city. As per Skymet weather, tThese on and off rain activities are expected to continue for the next 24 to 48 hours. Strong winds are also likely to blow over the region.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Although late but pre-Monsoon rains and thundershowers have finally picked up pace in southern parts of the country. According to Skymet Weather, a trough extending from this East Bihar to interior parts of Tamil Nadu across Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and South Interior Karnataka would be helpful in giving more rains over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and parts of South Interior Karnataka. Chennai which has been experiencing dry weather for last many days would now get to witness these isolated pre-Monsoon showers during next two to three days. Still it is believed that rains would remain confined to interior parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala only.