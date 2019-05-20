Weather forecast: Pre-monsoon rains likely in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR in next 24 hours

New Delhi, May 20: The countdown to Southwest Monsoon 2019 has begun and with this, the curiosity about its onset has also doubled among people hailing from all fields. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Gujarat and Mumbai on May 21.

Bengaluru:

On and off rains and thundershowers have been continuing over parts of Kerala and few areas of South Interior Karnataka and isolated pockets of North Interior Karnataka since the last few days. As per Skymet weather, these on and off Pre Monsoon activities are expected to continue for the next 24 hours, until May 21 due to the presence of the aforementioned systems. Thereafter, the intensity will increase over many parts of Kerala as well as South Interior Karnataka between May 22 and 25.

Delhi:

After recording fairly good pre-Monsoon rains, weather conditions across Delhi and adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad have cleared up. Delhiites would have to battle hot afternoon on Tuesday as well. As per Skymet weather, Pre-Monsoon rains and dust storm would begin in full swing over the National Capital Region on May 22. Between May 22 and 24, we expect scattered rain and thundershower accompanied with thunderstorm and strong winds over Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Gujarat:

The state of Gujarat has been experiencing almost dry and very warm weather conditions since the beginning of this pre-Monsoon season. Although due to its geographical location, this is not an unusual situation for the state. As per Skymet weather, southwesterly winds has eased out and winds are blowing from west/northwest direction. Therefore, temperatures are expected to increase over Gujarat by a couple of degrees and settle above 40˚C. Heat wave conditions are likely to make a come back and weather will remain dry.

Mumbai:

Since the beginning of pre Monsoon season, the entire state of Maharashtra has remained rain deficient. As per Skymet weather, a feeble Trough is expected to develop across coastal areas of Maharashtra which may bring along isolated light rain and thundershower activities over Dahanu, Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg around May 25-May 26.