Weather Forecast: Patchy pre-monsoon rains in Chennai for the next 36 hours

New Delhi, Apr 21: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on April 22.

Bengaluru:

Isolated places of Karnataka and Telangana to witness rains. However, the resident of Bengaluru witnessed a sudden change in weather with partly cloudy weather on Sunday. Meanwhile, on Monday, mostly cloudy weather is expected over the city. The minimum could be around 23 degrees celsius. The maximums is expected to reach around 34˚C bringing some respite from heat.

Delhi:

After a spell of good rains and dust storm activities last week, the residents of Delhi are now bracing for hot weather ahead. Dry weather conditions are prevailing since last five days over the national capital Delhi and neighborhood areas such as Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad. According to meteorologists at Skymet, only some feeble Western Disturbances can be seen moving across the higher latitudes one after the other. Apart from this, no significant weather system is in sight as of now. Hence, temperatures would continue to rise over Delhi and NCR areas for the next few days. The mercury might reach 40 degree Celsius in the next 2 days itself, marking the return of heat wave soon.

Mumbai:

In the last 24 hours, parts of Maharashtra i.e. Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Konkan & Goa regions observed dry and very warm weather conditions. As per Skymet weather, the capital city, Mumbai will experience rise in temperature. Hence, very warm and humid weather conditions are expected to prevail over the city with clear sky. Surface wind speed will be light.

Chennai:

Pre-Monsoon rains and thundershowers have finally picked up pace in Tamil Nadu. Saturday saw heavy to very heavy rains lashing some parts, while light to moderate rain and thundershowers were recorded over many places. As per Skymet weather, in the coming two to three days, light to moderate rains expected along with few heavy spells over many parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry such as Salem, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Chennai, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Vellore, Perambalur, Trichy, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Madurai and Kanyakumari. However, Chennai city is likely to receive spell of rain and thundershower activities in patches only.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

At present, a Confluence Zone is extending from Odisha to Interior Tamil Nadu across Coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana. This will mean- intense rain and thundershower activities in pockets whereas some areas may receive light to moderate rain and thundershower activities during the next two days i.e. today and tomorrow. This time the intense activity is set to take place over Andhra Pradesh whereas Telangana may only receive light rains with one or two spells.

