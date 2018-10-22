Weather forecast for Oct 23: Rain likely to continue in Kerala for next 24 hours

New Delhi, Oct 22: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram on October 23.

Bengaluru:

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours,During the next 24 hours, rainfall activity will decrease over south peninsula, but light to moderate rains will still continue over South Coastal Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 65 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi weather has remained dry for the past few days. Moreover, the national capital has been witnessing warm days while the nights have remained on the cooler side. Talking about Pollution levels, due to prevalence of dry weather and light winds, local smoke will increase pollution in Delhi and the NCR region gradually as days progress. As per Skymet weather, on October 23, light rainfall activity is expected over some parts of the national capital. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 34 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, Light rains are likely over Northeast India, Odisha, North Andhra Pradesh Coast, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, North Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 50 per cent.

Mumbai:

Mumbai weather had remained warm and uneasy since the beginning of October. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, conditions are favorable for few short spells of rains and thundershowers during the next 12 hours over Mumbai. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 66 per cent. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 41 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The state of Kerala has received good rainfall activity during the entire month of October. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, rains over Kerala are expected to reduce significantly. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are expected to continue over few southern parts during the next 24 hours. However, after that, for the next three days, only localized light rainfall activity will occur, and weather will remain mostly dry. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 76 per cent.