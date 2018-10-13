Weather forecast for Oct 14: Rain likely to continue in Kerala

New Delhi, Oct 13: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Kolkata on October 14.

Bengaluru:

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that during the next 24 hours, Scattered light to moderate rains are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh Coast, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and South Karnataka. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 75 per cent.

Delhi:

Weathermen have predicted a spike in pollution levels over Delhi-NCR region, due to the prevailing weather conditions in the upcoming days. In the upcoming 24 hours, Delhi will witness mainly pleasant mornings with thick mist and haze. Light winds are likely to blow over the region. Day will be sunny and warm. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 394 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that in the next 24 hours,Isolated light rains are expected over West Bengal, North Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana and few parts of Coastal Maharashtra. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 24 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 84 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram:

After a dry phase, Kerala rains have once again picked up pace and during the last 24 hours, light rainfall activity was observed over few pockets of the state. As the northeasterly winds are strengthening, rainfall activity is also expected to enhance further in the coming days over Kerala. Scattered light to moderate rains likely over many places of Kerala. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 26 degree Celsius and humidity around 89 per cent.

Kolkata:

During the last 24 hours, most parts of North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal witnessed good rainfall activity. In fact, the coastal areas of both these states witnessed strong winds. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that only few parts of Gangetic West Bengal may receive light to very light rain during the next 24 hours. Weather is expected to improve over these states and clouding is also likely to decrease. We expect dry weather conditions after 24 hours over Gangetic West Bengal. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 24 degree Celsius and humidity around 95 per cent.