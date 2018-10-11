India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Weather forecast for Oct 12: Heavy rains to continue in Odisha

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 11: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Bhubaneswar on October 12.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Delhi:

    The temperature in Delhi on October 12 will hoover around 30 to 32 degrees Celsius. It is expected to be moderately sunny. The minimum temperature would be around 17 degrees Celsius.

    Bengaluru:

    The weather in Bengaluru would be partly sunny on October 12 with a hint of on and off cloud cover. The temperature would hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

    Chennai:

    It is likely to be warm and humid in Chennai on October 12. The temperature would be around 36 degrees Celsius. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that Scattered light to moderate rains may be witnessed over Kerala, interior parts of Tamil Nadu, parts of Jharkhand and interior parts of Odisha.

    Bhubaneswar:

    Due to the severe Cyclonic Storm 'TITLI' over south Odisha which is moving north-northwestwards, several parts of Odisha may witness heavy rains. Temperature in Bhubaneswar will be around 28 degrees Celsius and the city will witness tropical rainstorm on Friday. Speedy winds are also expected.

    Read more about:

    weather weather forecast rain odisha cyclone titli

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 23:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue