Weather forecast for Oct 12: Heavy rains to continue in Odisha

New Delhi, Oct 11: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Bhubaneswar on October 12.

Delhi:

The temperature in Delhi on October 12 will hoover around 30 to 32 degrees Celsius. It is expected to be moderately sunny. The minimum temperature would be around 17 degrees Celsius.

Bengaluru:

The weather in Bengaluru would be partly sunny on October 12 with a hint of on and off cloud cover. The temperature would hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Chennai:

It is likely to be warm and humid in Chennai on October 12. The temperature would be around 36 degrees Celsius. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that Scattered light to moderate rains may be witnessed over Kerala, interior parts of Tamil Nadu, parts of Jharkhand and interior parts of Odisha.

Bhubaneswar:

Due to the severe Cyclonic Storm 'TITLI' over south Odisha which is moving north-northwestwards, several parts of Odisha may witness heavy rains. Temperature in Bhubaneswar will be around 28 degrees Celsius and the city will witness tropical rainstorm on Friday. Speedy winds are also expected.