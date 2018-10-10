Weather forecast for Oct 11: Cyclone Titli to hit Odisha tomorrow morning

New Delhi, Oct 10: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Bhubaneswar on October 11.

Bengaluru:

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that during the next 24 hours, Isolated light rains may occur over few places of Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR and West Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 71 per cent.



Delhi:

Weather in Delhi and its nearby regions is constantly dry since September 25 and no significant rain activity has been recorded in the past many days. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that in the next 24 hours, t sky conditions of Delhi to become cloudy or partly cloudy in the daytime. Light rains are also expected over one or two places in Delhi and NCR tomorrow i.e. October 11. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 64 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that in the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains with one or two heavy spells may occur over North coast of Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 42 per cent.

Chennai:

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that Scattered light to moderate rains may be witnessed over Kerala, interior parts of Tamil Nadu, parts of Jharkhand and interior parts of Odisha. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 60 per cent.

Bhubaneswar:

As predicted, severe cyclonic storm Titli has further intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, which is equivalent to Category 1 hurricane. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected to lash the coastal districts of Odisha by tomorrow. Five coastal districts of Odisha have been put on high alert. In wake of these torrential rains, all the schools and colleges in Odisha have been declared closed. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve northeastwards and move towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha and weaken gradually. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 89 per cent.