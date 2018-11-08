  • search

Weather forecast for Nov 9: Chennai rains to intensify by next week

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 8: The feeble Low- pressure area lies over Comorin region. An upper air trough is extending from this system to South coastal Andhra Pradesh. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai on November 9.

    Weather forecast for Nov 9: Chennai rains to intensify by next week

    Bengaluru:

    The Google weather update obtained shows that Bengaluru will be witnessing sunny day. Since the Winter is approaching, low night temperatures is said to continue. According to Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, moderate rain will be witnessed at many places with heavy rain at few places over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 46 per cent.

    Delhi:

    The day next to Deepawali has been a very severe one on account of Air Quality Index for Delhi-NCR region. As per Skymet Weather, no relief for Delhiites as pollutants would continue to linger around the earth surface for the coming 2-3 days. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 42 per cent

    Chennai:

    After remaining dry for the last 3-4 days, Chennai rains are ready to make a comeback. According to Skymet Weather, Chennai is likely to record light rain during the next 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, Chennai rains would pick up pace around November 13. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 68 per cent.

    Thiruvananthapuram:

    Kerala has been battling dry weather for last many days in absence of any significant weather systems over or around the region. But now, rains are all set to return over the southern state. According to Skymet weather, light to moderate rains and thundershowers are expected at many places over Kerala during the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 83 per cent.

    Read more about:

    weather weather forecast delhi chennai pollution air quality index

    Story first published: Thursday, November 8, 2018, 15:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue