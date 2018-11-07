Weather forecast for Nov 8: Air pollution level in Delhi likely to squeeze into poor category

New Delhi, Nov 7: North India sees dry weather and the period is the transition time from Post Monsoon season to winters. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai on November 8.

Bengaluru:

According to Skymet weather, Pleasant weather is in store for the city of Bengaluru which has otherwise been seeing some rains. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 37 per cent.

Delhi:

In the wake of Western Disturbance which caused widespread snowfall in the hills, the cold northerly winds have been dropping the night temperature over capital region Delhi-NCR. As per Skymet Weather, on account of festival Diwali, pollution level might go up. It is expected that for coming 3 days, the pollution level would squeeze into poor category. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 36 per cent

Chennai:

Since October 28, on and off rainfall activity is going on over the capital city of Tamil Nadu, Chennai. In fact, during the last 24 hours also, both the observatories in Chennai recorded light rains. As per Skymet weather, partly cloud weather to continue over Chennai until this weekend. Therefore, isolated light to very light rainfall cannot be ruled out during this period. However, we expect rains to increase over Chennai between November 12 and 14. During that time on and off moderate showers with heavy spells are also possible. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 69 per cent.

Mumbai:

As per Skymet weather, The city of Mumbai did see some showers in the recent days, however, as far as the festival of Diwali is concerned, weather will remain dry with day temperatures settling in the mid 30s and the minimums in the mid 20s. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 35 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 41 per cent.