Weather forecast for Nov 6: Ahead of Diwali, Rain to bless Mumbai, Chennai

New Delhi, Nov 6: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai on November 6.

Bengaluru:

According to Skymet, during the next 24 hours, Isolated rains are expected over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Sikkim. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi and the NCR region had remained dry for quite some time now. However, a couple of days ago, isolated pockets of Delhi and the NCR region saw light rainfall. As per Skymet Weather, n view of the festive fever, the number of vehicles on the road will contribute to more pollution adding on to the worsened air quality. Thus, particles will continue to stay resulting in no respite from increasing pollution levels. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 43 per cent

Chennai:

Under the influence of several weather systems moving from east to west, the state of Tamil Nadu especially the southern parts have been receiving good rains since the last few days. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, a low-pressure area to form in the next 24 hours, which is likely to move in west/northwest direction across parts of Sri Lanka and South Tamil Nadu. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 71 per cent.

Mumbai:

The festival of Diwali has come with a blessing for the state of Maharashtra in form of little showers that occurred over the state after a prolonged dry spell. As per Skymet weather, coolness in the weather has set in and residents no more need to worry about burns or discoloration and enjoy Diwali shopping with no scorching sun anymore. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 57 per cent.