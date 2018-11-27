Weather forecast for Nov 28: Delhi pollution likely to remain in 'very poor' category

New Delhi, Nov 27: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram on November 28.

Bengaluru

During the last 24 hours, the city of Bangalore experienced sunny weather activities. As per Skymet Weather, in the coming days, cloud cover is expected to reduce considerably over the area. However, dry weather will continue to prevail as the above system will be weakening and shifting westwards.

Delhi:

The inhabitants of Delhi-NCR witnessed a brief respite from severe pollution between November 23-25. The reason for this relief was the unabated moderate north- westerlies which continued for a prolonged period. As per the weathermen, no change in weather pattern is expected for coming 2-3 days. Therefore, pollution levels will remain in very poor to severe category and may become hazardous in some pockets of Delhi-NCR.

Chennai:

Four days after the city received its first significant monsoon spell, weathermen have predicted a dry spell that existed since last weekend to continue till the end of this month. Weather experts say though there may be a few spells over the state in the first week of December, Chennai and its neighbouring districts may have to wait much longer for another round of rain. At present, Tamil Nadu is rain deficient by 9 per cent, in spite of two back to back weather systems approached the state of Tamil Nadu recently- one was cyclone 'Gaja' and another was a Well-Marked Low. Both have given heavy rains at many places over Tamil Nadu during the second and third week of November.

Thiruvananthapuram:

During the post Monsoon season, Kerala is the only state which has received normal rains. As per Skymet weather, Rains might return on the last day of the month and scattered rains are possible over the state between November 30 and December 2. However, the intensity of these rains will remain mostly light with one or two moderate spells.