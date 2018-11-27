  • search

Weather forecast for Nov 28: Delhi pollution likely to remain in 'very poor' category

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 27: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram on November 28.

    Weather forecast for Nov 28: Delhi pollution likely to remain in very poor category
    Weather forecast for Nov 28: Delhi pollution likely to remain in 'very poor' category

    Bengaluru
    During the last 24 hours, the city of Bangalore experienced sunny weather activities. As per Skymet Weather, in the coming days, cloud cover is expected to reduce considerably over the area. However, dry weather will continue to prevail as the above system will be weakening and shifting westwards.

    Delhi:
    The inhabitants of Delhi-NCR witnessed a brief respite from severe pollution between November 23-25. The reason for this relief was the unabated moderate north- westerlies which continued for a prolonged period. As per the weathermen, no change in weather pattern is expected for coming 2-3 days. Therefore, pollution levels will remain in very poor to severe category and may become hazardous in some pockets of Delhi-NCR.

    Chennai:
    Four days after the city received its first significant monsoon spell, weathermen have predicted a dry spell that existed since last weekend to continue till the end of this month. Weather experts say though there may be a few spells over the state in the first week of December, Chennai and its neighbouring districts may have to wait much longer for another round of rain. At present, Tamil Nadu is rain deficient by 9 per cent, in spite of two back to back weather systems approached the state of Tamil Nadu recently- one was cyclone 'Gaja' and another was a Well-Marked Low. Both have given heavy rains at many places over Tamil Nadu during the second and third week of November.

    Thiruvananthapuram:
    During the post Monsoon season, Kerala is the only state which has received normal rains. As per Skymet weather, Rains might return on the last day of the month and scattered rains are possible over the state between November 30 and December 2. However, the intensity of these rains will remain mostly light with one or two moderate spells.

    Read more about:

    weather bengaluru chennai mumbai

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 22:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue