Weather forecast for Nov 26: Dry weather to prevail over Chennai

By
    New Delhi, Nov 25: Northeast Monsoon continues to remain active over Southern and Coastal parts of Tamil Nadu. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 26.

    Representational Image

    Bengaluru:

    During the last 24 hours, the city of Bangalore experienced moderate rain and thunder shower activities. As per Skymet Weather, in the coming days, cloud cover is expected to reduce considerably over the area. However, dry weather will continue to prevail as the above system will be weakening and shifting westwards. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

    Delhi:

    The inhabitants of Delhi-NCR have been witnessing dry and little warm days during day time and cool weather during night. As per the weathermen, there will be clouding on November 27-28, but the weather will still continue to remain dry. Light winds will prevail during that time and pollution levels will make a spike. Thus, local citizens and residents are advised to be very cautious and they need not step out of the house without masks.

    Chennai:

    As per Skymet weather, rainfall activities will slightly decrease further, but we expect light rains to occur over a few places of Coastal Tamil Nadu and Southern Tamil Nadu during the next 24 to 48 hours. In the coming days, mainly dry weather will prevail over Northern and interior parts of Tamil Nadu. Winds will blow Northerly leading to a drop in temperatures during morning time. Day temperatures are expected to increase, and minimum temperatures will remain between 23 to 25 degrees.

    Mumbai:

    As per Skymet weather, during the coming days, Mumbai and its adjoining region, during the morning hours and evening hours, smoke/ haze will prevail, and day conditions will be warm. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 69 per cent.

    Read more about:

    weather forecast chennai rains indian meteorological department

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 16:35 [IST]
