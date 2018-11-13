Weather forecast for Nov 14: As Cyclone 'Gaja' nears, Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu by morning

New Delhi, Nov 13: As Cyclone Gaja is expected to cross South Tamil Nadu and move in west direction the southern districts may receive heavy rains between November 16 and 17. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram on November 14.

Bengaluru:

Amidst chill weather that has engulfed the city, Bengaluru and adjoining districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Thursday and Friday due to the cyclonic storm 'Gaja'. The effects of the cyclone, according to meteorologists from Bengaluru, can be witnessed in Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Kolar and Chikkaballapura in the form of light to moderate rainfall spread across two-days. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 36 per cent.

Delhi:

National capital territory, Delhi along with NCR has been under the tight grip of severe bad air. As per Skymet Weather, by November 15, the Western Disturbance will move eastwards, and steady flow of dry and northwesterly winds would commence. This weather activity is expected to continue for two to three days at a stretch. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 48 per cent

Chennai:

Dry weather conditions are continuing over entire Tamil Nadu since the last few days. As per Skymet weather, light rains to commence over parts of Coastal Tamil Nadu by tomorrow morning. Gradually intensity and spread of rains will increase as Gaja will move towards Tamil Nadu. By November 16, most parts of Tamil Nadu will receive light to moderate rain activities. Sea conditions are expected to remain rough during the next three days. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 66 per cent.

Hyderabad:

After making landfall over Tamil Nadu Coast on November 15, cyclone Gaja will degenerate rapidly and rains will also decrease significantly over Andhra Pradesh. As per Skymet weather, Light to moderate rains are expected over South Kerala, Coast Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 32 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram:

As per Skymet weather, on and off light to moderate rains to continue over southern parts of Kerala till November 15. Intensity of rains will increase over the state from November 16 and many parts of Kerala will receive light to moderate rains, but the intensity will be more over Thiruvananthapuram district. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 73 per cent.