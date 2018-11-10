New Delhi, Nov 10: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai for November 11.

Delhi:

The temperature in Delhi is like to hover around 30 degrees Celsius on Sunday during day, while in the evening it may drop to 16 degrees Celsius. The evening temperatures may continue to drop due to the onset of winter. The air quality will continue to remain 'very poor' which is marginally better than "Severe". After Diwali, the air quality had deteriorated significantly and the city was covered with thick smog the following morning. The PM 2.5 levels were around 500 on Saturday evening. The PM 10 level was 298.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru will remain sunny for most part of the day. There could be some clouds but by and large it will be sunny. The maximum temperature will hover around 30 degrees Celsius while the minimum could be around 15 degrees Celsius. Clouds conditions are likely during some parts of the day in Byatarayanapura, Rachenahalli, Thanisandra, Dasarahalli and Geddalahalli areas.

Chennai:

Sunshine and some clouds are expected in Chennai tomorrow. The maximum temperature would be around 32 degrees and the minimum could be around 23 degrees Celsius. There could be cloudy conditions in the evening.

Mumbai:

Hazy sunshine is expected in Mumbai on Sunday. The air quality may remain poor due to air stagnation. The maximum temprature will be around 35 degrees Celsius while the minimum could be around 26 degrees Celsius. On Saturday evening, it was slightly cloudy in Mumbai.