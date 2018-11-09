  • search

Weather forecast for Nov 10: Tamil Nadu rains to continue

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 9: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai on November 10.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Bengaluru:

    The Google weather update obtained shows that Bengalureans will be witnessing mostly sunny weather. According to Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, moderate rain will be witnessed at many places with heavy rain at few places over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 45 per cent.

    Delhi:

    Dry weather conditions have been prevailing over the northwestern plains of the country i.e. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh since the last many days. The national territory is under a tight grip of thick haze of dust and smog. As per Skymet Weather, Delhi pollution is also expected to remain severe to very severe for the next two days. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 44 per cent

    Chennai:

    As per Skymet weather, Weathermen predict, moderate rains and thundershowers with strong winds at many places over southern parts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days. Being a rain shadow region, Tamil Nadu does not record much rains during the four-month long Southwest Monsoon. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 70 per cent.

    Thiruvananthapuram:

    Kerala has been battling dry weather for last many days. As per Skymet weather, light to moderate rains and thundershowers are expected at many places over Kerala during the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 70 per cent.

    Read more about:

    weather weather forecast

    Story first published: Friday, November 9, 2018, 19:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 9, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue