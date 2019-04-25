Weather forecast: No relief for Delhiites as rise in mercury continues

New Delhi, Apr 25: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Gujarat and Chennai on April 26.

Bengaluru:

In the last 24 hours, as predicted by weatherman a partly cloudy sky in and around the city for the day. The mercury levels in the city are expected to be between 23 and 35 degree Celsius respectively. However, the residents of Bengaluru will witness partly cloudy weather on April 25. According to The Weather Channel, Bengaluru skies will remain generally cloudy. These changes are due to the persisting trough over southern India and the convergence of winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea over the region.

However, Bengalureans would witness mostly sunny weather with patchy clouds. The maximum temperature will be hovering around 37 degree Celsius.

Delhi:

Delhi recorded a sizzling 41.7°C as the day temperature yesterday, which is the highest recorded maximum of the season so far. According to Skymet Weather, the weather in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain dry for at least the remaining days of April. The temperature during this period is likely to settle beyond the 40 degrees Celsius mark.

Heat wave like conditions cannot be ruled out since day temperatures are ought to be recorded at least 4 degrees above the average. Even the night temperatures might record well above normal. 'Loo' like conditions cannot be ruled out either.

Gujarat:

Gujarat was experiencing hot weather conditions since last many days. To a relief, since the last two days, temperatures of most parts of Gujarat dropped by 2 to 3 degree Celsius which is due to the commencement of warm and humid winds from Southwest. As per Skymet weather, the dry weather conditions are expected to continue for next many days and sky will remain clear therefore, very hot and uneasy conditions are here to stay for entire Gujarat until the end of May.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu has seen good amount of rainfall activity during the last three to four days, particularly over the interior parts. The pre-monsoon rains can be attributed to the likely tropical storm Fani brewing in Bay of Bengal. The system, which was just a cyclonic circulation, has now become more organized and is now a low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and Equatorial Indian ocean. According to Skymet weather, the system will continue to move in west-northwest direction towards Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu coast. Atmospheric conditions and cloud mass are already indicating towards its further strengthening into a depression shortly and it will take the shape of a cyclonic storm very soon in the next 48 hours, i.e. by either by evening of April 27 or early morning of April 28.