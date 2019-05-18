Weather forecast: More rains likely in Delhi-NCR; Heatwave alert in Odisha

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 18: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on May 19.

Delhi

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning today as overnight rain at some places in the city brought the temperature down.The weather is expected to continue being pleasant as the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 37 and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

"Light rain is expected on Saturday after which maximum tempratures will begin to rise. Strong surface winds are likely from Sunday, which will keep the maximum temperature around 39 degrees Celsius," a Met official has said.

Bengaluru

As per Skymet weather, on and off rains will keep affecting Bengaluru and Karnataka until the onset of Monsoon. In fact, the pre-monsoon activities usually increase during the fag end of May when Monsoon is about to set in over Kerala. Before the onset of Monsoon over Kerala, rain activities increases significantly over South Kerala and Karnataka.

Kerala

The Western Disturbance (WD) and its induced cyclonic circulation over northern Pakistan affect north India over the weekend. This is likely to trigger scattered rain or snow and thunderstorms over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Cyclonic circulation over northeastern India coupled with the incursion of southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal lead to weather instability over the region. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms.

Odisha

The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted that seven districts of Odisha will reel under the impact of heatwave for three days.

As per the mid-day weather bulletin, some parts of Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur, Nuapara, Sambalpur and Sonepur will experience intense heat.