  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Weather forecast: More rains likely in Delhi-NCR; Heatwave alert in Odisha

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 18: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on May 19.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Delhi

    Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning today as overnight rain at some places in the city brought the temperature down.The weather is expected to continue being pleasant as the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 37 and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

    "Light rain is expected on Saturday after which maximum tempratures will begin to rise. Strong surface winds are likely from Sunday, which will keep the maximum temperature around 39 degrees Celsius," a Met official has said.

    Bengaluru

    As per Skymet weather, on and off rains will keep affecting Bengaluru and Karnataka until the onset of Monsoon. In fact, the pre-monsoon activities usually increase during the fag end of May when Monsoon is about to set in over Kerala. Before the onset of Monsoon over Kerala, rain activities increases significantly over South Kerala and Karnataka.

    Kerala

    The Western Disturbance (WD) and its induced cyclonic circulation over northern Pakistan affect north India over the weekend. This is likely to trigger scattered rain or snow and thunderstorms over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

    Cyclonic circulation over northeastern India coupled with the incursion of southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal lead to weather instability over the region. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms.

    Odisha

    The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted that seven districts of Odisha will reel under the impact of heatwave for three days.

    As per the mid-day weather bulletin, some parts of Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur, Nuapara, Sambalpur and Sonepur will experience intense heat.

    lok-sabha-home

    More WEATHER FORECAST News

    Read more about:

    weather forecast

    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 15:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue