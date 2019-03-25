Weather forecast for March 25: Severe heatwave likely to continue in Mumbai

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 25: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab and Haryana on March 26.

Bengaluru:

A trough is extending from this system up to South Tamil Nadu across South Interior Karnataka. No significant weather activity is expected in rest parts of the country. In Bengaluru, the sky over here would remain clear with some patches of clouds to an extent. Day temperatures to remain marginally above normal. Day might become very warm with maximums touching 35°C. However, morning will be pleasant with minimums around 23°C.

Delhi:

Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad are all set to witness rain and thundershower activities. According to Skymet, rain and thundershowers accompanied with strong winds are expected over Delhi and NCR during the next 24 hours. However, tomorrow afternoon onwards as the weather systems will move, the weather conditions over the region will also become almost dry.

Mumbai:

Severe heatwave gripped Mumbai on Monday, with temperatures nearing 40-degree mark. Mumbaikars have been battling extremely uneasy weather conditions since the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, there is a possibility of temperatures crossing the 40-degree mark even tomorrow as north-easterly winds would continue to blow over the area. Thus, no relief from the ongoing extremely hot weather conditions. The temperature may not be much but presence of high humidity makes the feel like factor are usually even above the recorded ones.

Punjab and Haryana:

After witnessing on and off rain and thundershowers for the entire winter season, Punjab and Haryana are now heading towards warm and dry spell. As per Skymet weather, during the last 24 hours, traces of rain were recorded in Karnal along with strong winds in most parts of Punjab and Haryana. These weather activities have been attributed to the Western Disturbance over the northern hills and its induced cyclonic circulation over Northwest Rajasthan. However, any weather activity over parts of Punjab and Haryana during the coming two to three days is not expected. In fact, day will be sunny and dry. However, parts of these states will continue to receive strong winds, which would keep temperatures undercheck.