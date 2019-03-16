Weather forecast for March 17: Partly cloudy weather in Delhi in the next 48 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 16: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Jamshedpur and Bhopal on March 17.

Bengaluru:

The Cyclonic Circulation lies over Vidarbha and adjoining region. An upper air trough is extending from Jharkhand to Karnataka across this system. According to Google weather, during the next 24 hours, mostly sunny weather is expected over the city.

Delhi:

After experiencing rains at the beginning of the month, it seems like Delhi is all set for welcoming the dry weather. As has been earlier predicted by Skymet Weather, the city is not witnessing rains anymore. According to Skymet, during the next 48 hours, due to the approaching fresh system, the sky conditions will be partly cloudy. Weather, however, will be mainly dry.

Kolkata, Jamshedpur:

A confluence zone persisting over East Madhya Pradesh to Gangetic West Bengal across Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand has already given scattered rain and thundershowers with isolated heavy spells over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, parts of North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. According to Skymet weather, these intermittent rains would continue for all the states, i.e, North Chhattisgarh, many parts of Jharkhand, North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal for next 48 hours. Rains would be witnessed up till March 18, wherein on March 19 the rains would start to recede.

Bhopal:

A Confluence Zone has developed from eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh up to Gangetic West Bengal. As per Skymet weather, One or two moderate spells during the next 48 hours cannot be ruled out in the region. After 48 hours, the weather in Vidarbha will again become dry. East Madhya Pradesh will also start experiencing dry weather conditions and the temperatures may drop by 2 to 3 degrees.