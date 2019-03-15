  • search
    Weather forecast for March 16: Bengaluru to remain warm and sunny

    Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai on March 16.

    Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai on March 16.

    Bengaluru:

    The maximum temperature in Bengaluru on March 16 is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum can hover around 18 degrees. Bengaluru is witnessing warmer than usual March as compared to the previous years.

    Chennai:

    The maximum temperature in Chennai on March 16 is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum can hover around 24 degrees. There can be some clouds during the day but largely it would be bright and sunny.

    Delhi:

    There is a possibility of clouds and hazy sunshine in Delhi accompanied by fog in the mornings. The air quality would remain hazardous. The maximum temperature in Delhi on March 16 is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius while the minimum can hover around 15 degrees. Delhi is witnessing an extended winter this year.

    [Weather forecast for March 15: Heavy rains in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh for the next 4 days]

    Mumbai:

    The maximum temperature in Mumbai on March 16 is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum can hover around 24 degrees.

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 22:19 [IST]
