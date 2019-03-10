Weather forecast for March 11: Sky to remain clear with no chances of rainfall in Delhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 10: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on March 11.

Bengaluru:

An upper air Trough is extending from Comorin area to South Chhattisgarh across interior parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana. According to Skymet, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain will occur over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and interior parts of Tamil Nadu.

Delhi:

Since the past few days, dry weather conditions are prevailing over Delhi and its nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. According to Skymet, during the next 24 hours, the sky conditions will be mainly clear. Moreover, both day and night temperatures will continue to rise. On March 11, clouding over the region will start increasing. Along with this, isolated places over Delhi and NCR will experience light rain and thunderstorm activities.

Kolkata:

Since the last few days, dry weather has been continuing over most parts of West Bengal, wherein Sub Himalayan West Bengal is experiencing comfortable days followed by cool nights. According to Skymet weather, places like Kolkata, Alipur, Burdwan, Nadia, Birbhum in Gangetic West Bengal might experience spell of rain and thundershowers during afternoon hours for next two to three days.

[Weather forecast for March 10: Light rains in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru]

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand:

Since the last 24 to 36 hours, despite the presence of a Western Disturbance, mainly dry weather conditions are prevailing over the Western Himalayas i.e. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. As per Skymet weather, this system has now moved eastwards, hence dry weather conditions will prevail in the region for another 24 hours. On March 11, light to moderate rain and thundershowers with snowfall and strong surface winds will affect many places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.