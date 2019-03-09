Weather forecast for March 10: Light rains in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 09: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on March 10.

Bengaluru:

A Cyclonic Circulation which was earlier over Karnataka has moved further westward and currently lies over southwest parts of Karnataka. A trough from this system is running up till southeast Arabian Sea. According to Skymet, due to the prevailing weather systems, scattered rain and thundershower activities might be seen over southern parts of Karnataka in next 24 hours. Places like Bengaluru, Madikeri, Mangalore, Mysore and Chitradurga would witness light rain and thundershower towards late afternoon and evening wherein the intensity would be more today and is expected to reduce by tomorrow, i.e. March 10.

Delhi:

During last 24 hours, isolated rain and thundershowers occurred over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and NCR. As per Skymet weather, Delhi and neighbouring areas would witness light to moderate rain and thundershower activities with gusty strong winds to follow. Hailstorm is completely ruled out because vertical cloud development won't be that strong during this time. Also, pollution levels might increase marginally during next 24-36 hours.

Chennai:

Heatwave conditions are prevailing in South India for some time now. According to Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Rain and thundershower activity over Tamil Nadu will decrease now with isolated rain and thundershower activities over AP coast and few parts of West Tamil Nadu. Scattered activities are likely to continue over Kerala.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand:

The month of March seems to be turning out to be full of weather activities for North India. As per Skymet weather, the first Western Disturbances (WD) will affect the region on March 11 and will give good rain and snow over Western Himalayas particularly over the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 11 and 12.