Weather forecast for March 05: Rain and thundershowers likely over West Bengal, Odisha

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 04: During the next 24 hours, rain and thundershowers accompanied with lightning strike, gusty winds and isolated hailstorm activity will occur in many parts of West Bengal and Odisha. Some parts of Jharkhand will also get affected, according to Skymet Weather report.

Thundersquall accompanied with lightning at isolated places very likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on March 5, according to IMD weather forecase.

Isolated places in West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh very likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds.

06 March (Day 3): Thundersquall accompanied with lightning at isolated places very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds at isolated places very likely over north. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh.

Heat wave conditions at isolated places likely over Kerala, Tamilnadu and Rayalaseema.