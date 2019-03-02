Weather forecast for March 03: Delhi rains to begin, more rains in offing

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 02: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Bhopal, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on March 03.

Bengaluru:

An Anti-Cyclone lies over North Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining Odisha, feeding moisture over central parts of the country. As per Google weather, there is a low possibility of clouds throughtout the day which would pave way for good visibility. The maximums here would be touching the 32°C mark. The minimums will be somewhere between 19°C.

Delhi:

The national capital Delhi and its neighboring areas have once again started witnessing scattered rain and thundershower activities. According to Skymet Weather, the activity is expected to continue till March 4, with intensity tapering gradually. These intermittent rains would be scattered in nature. However, some intense spells could be witnessed over one or two pockets during this period. Isolated hailstorm activities are also possible over Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand:

After making a late start, winter rains and snow over the three hilly states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are currently in good shape. As per Skymet weather, in the coming 24 hours, rain and snow will continue over Jammu and Kashmir, with moderate to heavy spells. This activity will gradually intensify over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Isolated hailstorm activity is also likely at a few isolated places.

Bhopal:

The northern and adjoining western parts of the state like Gwalior, Guna and Shivpuri might get to witness isolated light rain activities anytime soon. As per Skymet weather, by March 3, the system would strengthen and further move eastward. With this, the rain activity is likely to intensify in the coming 24-36 hours.