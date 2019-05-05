Weather forecast: Light rains likely to make a comeback at Bengaluru, Chennai

New Delhi, May 05: Even after weakening, cyclone Fani managed to give light to moderate rain and thundershower activities over parts of West Bengal during the last 24 hours. According to media reports, the death toll due to Cyclone Fani in Odisha has gone up to 16. Meanwhile, let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Northeast, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on May 6.

Bengaluru:

The city of Bengaluru remained dry even during the time Fani crossed the east coast. During the last 24 hours also, dry weather persisted over the state of Karnataka. At present, an upper air trough is extending from Telangana to South Interior Karnataka. In fact, another trough is also seen extending from Comorin to South Interior Karnataka. So, as per Skymet weather due to these weather systems and features, parts of South Interior Karnataka will be seeing some rainfall activities. In fact, the city of Bengaluru will be seeing rainfall. Rains will remain on the lighter side for the state capital.

Delhi:

The northern plains of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh observed dry and hot weather with clear sky conditions during the last 24 hours. Surface winds were light to moderate. As per Skymet weather, Dry and hot weather is ahead for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during the next four to five days i.e. Till May 9. Thereafter, spell of dust storm and thundershowers may affect the region.

Tamil Nadu:

With severe cyclonic storm Fani, causing devastation in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, the weather conditions in Tamil Nadu and Kerala remained almost dry. In fact, Chennai city observed dry and hot weather conditions during the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, after 24 hours, around May 7, due to the strengthening of the trough, rain intensity and spread will also increase and during that time most parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu including Chennai will observe rain and thundershower activities. Due to these rains, day temperatures in most parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu will drop and settle below normal.

Northeast:

In the wake of cyclone Fani, the northeastern states of India i.e. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Nagaland witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall activity accompanied with strong winds during the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, this weather system would be moving further eastwards and becoming insignificant for the northeastern states of India after the next 6 to 12 hours. In fact, as the system is moving away, weather conditions will also start improving in Northeast India.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

As dry weather is prevailing over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Winds blowing over the region are currently northerly and northwesterly in nature and are dry. Moreover, moisture levels have also reduced over the Tamil Nadu region and rest of South India. Hence, temperatures are now all set to set to rise. As per Skymet weather, a Cyclonic Circulation lies over northern parts of Telangana. This will also act as a factor in causing rise in temperatures over Telangana and many other parts of South India. Temperatures will continue to rise due to which heat wave conditions are possible in many parts of South India as well as Central India.

West Bengal:

Even after weakening, cyclone Fani managed to give light to moderate rain and thundershower activities accompanied with strong winds over parts of West Bengal during the last 24 hours. This weather system would be moving further eastwards and becoming insignificant for the northeastern states of India after the next 6 to 12 hours. In fact, as the system is moving away, weather conditions will also start improving in Northeast India. However, weather in Kolkata remained almost dry with partly cloudy to cloudy sky conditions. The maximum temperature recorded by the city was 29.1˚C, which was 6 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was also 2 degree below normal at 24.2˚C. Now during the coming days, as Fani will be moving away towards Northeast India and weakening, the weather conditions in West Bengal including the capital city Kolkata will start improving.