Weather forecast for June 22: Intermittent light rains to continue in Bengaluru

Moderate to heavy rain is expected over Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for June 22.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru rains have taken a break for the past few days. As per Skymet weather, the trough extending from North Interior parts of Karnataka up to Kerala Coast would give moderate to heavy with one or two extremely heavy showers over south Konkan Goa in the next 48 hours. However, Bangaloreans would witness Scattered Thunderstorms on June 21st. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 28 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on June 21. However, the humidity will be around 79 percent.

Delhi:

Delhi and its adjoining regions have been sweltering in hot and dry weather conditions since the last many days. Meanwhile, on June 22, Delhiites may witness mostly sunny weather conditions. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 43 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 27 percent.

Hyderabad:

The 'City of Pearls', Hyderabad would witness thunderstorm on June 22. As per Skymet weather, Light to moderate with one or two heavy spells are likely over Madhya Maharashtra, adjoining South Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Telangana. The maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 70 percent.

Mumbai:

After heavy rains of June 16 and 17, weather in Mumbai has become almost dry and Monsoon rains have taken a backseat. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, Rainfall intensity is expected to witness an increase from tomorrow and is likely to continue for the next four to five days. Meanwhile, on June 22, the city would witness Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 78 per cent.

