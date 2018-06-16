Weather forecast for June 17: Thunderstorms likely in next 48 hours in Delhi

Dust storm and thundershower activities are likely over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai for June 17.

Bengaluru:

Bangaloreans have been witnessing light rainy spells till Friday. Meanwhile, the city would witness generally cloudy sky with Light rain on June 17. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 28 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. However, the humidity will be around 72 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi-NCR has been witnessing, dusty and hot weather with very poor pollution condition since last few days. However, dust storm and thundershower activities to occur over the region during the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 39 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 46 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The 'City of Pearls', Hyderabad witnessed heavy rain bringing some respite from the heat on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nawab city would witness Partly Cloudy weather conditions. The maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 57 per cent.

Mumbai:

Southwest Monsoon made a timely onset over Mumbai. In fact, on June 8 and June 9, heavy Mumbai rains lashed the city. As per Skymet Weather, rains had reduced over Mumbai as the offshore trough had shifted southwards towards Coastal Kerala and Karnataka. Meanwhile, on June 17, the city would witness Isolated Thunderstorms. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 82 per cent.

Chennai:

Chennai rains were on a back seat for the past many days. In fact, after a long dry spell of nearly ten days, Chennai rains appeared during the past day. As per Skymet Weather, spells of Monsoon rain and thundershower in various locations of Chennai and adjoining regions to continue. These rainfall activities are likely to continue over another 24 to 48 hours.

