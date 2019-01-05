Weather forecast for Jan 6: Rain likely in Delhi in next 24 hours

New Delhi, Jan 5: New year is that time of the year, when Winters are at its peak over the entire country. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on January 6.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru city almost hit a decadal low when it came to minimum temperature recorded for the city in January. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the lowest minimum temperature for Bengaluru city for the month of January was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius in 2012. In 2009, the reading had touched 12.1 degrees Celsius. The reason why Bengaluru is experiencing colder nights is because of the dry weather and clear sky conditions. As per accu weather, during next 24 hours, Sunny to partly cloudy weather is expected in the city.

Delhi:

A Western Disturbance is presently lying over North Pakistan and adjoining areas and its upper air system is extending up to 4.5 km above sea level. The induced Cyclonic Circulation now lies over West Rajasthan and adjoining areas. Both the systems are likely to move east-northeastwards. According to Skymet Weather, due to this, rain and thundershower activities are likely at many places over Delhi-NCR during the next 24 hours, combined with strong gusty winds blowing over the region.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, isolated rainfall activities may be witnessed over Andhra Pradesh. Light to moderate rain is likely over many parts of Northeast states.

Mumbai:

Mumbaikars witnessed warm weather conditions with day temperatures above normal up till third week of December 2018. As per Skymet weather, for the coming five to six days, we expect them to remain below normal only. Thereafter, there can be a marginal rise in the same.