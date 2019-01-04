Weather forecast for Jan 5: Winter chill to continue in Bengaluru

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 4: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram on January 5.

Bengaluru:

Cold weather conditions and dense fog continued to prevail in Bengaluru, as the minimum temperature was recorded 7 degrees Celsius below normal at several places. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius during the past 24 hours, according to KSNDMC. Besides the state capital, cold weather has also been gripping the southern state's northern districts including Bidar, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura.

Delhi:

The pollution levels in Delhi-NCR have continue to hover in and around 'severe' category for quite some time and not much respite for at least coming 24-48 hours. As per Skymet weather, many parts of Delhi-NCR will receive light to moderate rain/thundershower activities. Meanwhile, pollution levels might see a marginal improvement around January 6 and 7. Also, due to clouding and rains, maximums will also drop by two to three degree-Celsius.

Ahmedabad:

Winters in Gujarat occur between November and February. Generally, the state of Gujarat experiences mild winters, wherein minimums usually settle in double digits and days are sunny, warm and comfortable. As per Skymet weather, on account of rains over hills as expected on January 4 as well as over Delhi on January 6, wind pattern will experience a change over Gujarat as winds coming from sea will start blowing over the state. As a result, minimums will start witnessing an increase.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Temperatures in Kerala had been settling close to the normal levels only with any sign of winters remaining far away, which happens to be the usual case. However, it seems like winter chill has not even spared God's Own Country and decided to pay it a visit. As per Skymet weather, weather conditions will remain dry over the state of Kerala and in the coming days also, rains will remain far away for some time. Minimum temperatures will continue to settle in a similar range for another 24 to 48 hours.