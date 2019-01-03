Weather forecast for Jan 4: Cold wave sweeps north India, Winter rains in the offing for Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 3: New year is that time of the year, when Winters are at its peak over the entire country. Cold Wave conditions will abate from most parts of Country. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai on January 4.

Bengaluru:

The winter chill may not have given Karnataka a miss, after all. Many parts of the state have witnessed a steep drop in minimum temperatures over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for cold wave conditions in parts of Karnataka for the second day in a row. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed at a few places over north-interior Karnataka and cold wave conditions were observed at isolated places over south-interior Karnataka.

Delhi:

Delhi and the NCR region had remained far away from dense fog. Even when fog did make an appearance on a few occasions, it was only in the moderate category. However, in a first, Delhi witnessed its thickest fog of the season wherein the visibility dropped to new lows. According to Skymet Weather, very soon another Western Disturbance is likely to affect the hills January 4 onward. In fact, an induced system will also cause rains over the plains of North India inclusive of Delhi and the NCR region on the night of January 5 and January 6.

Hyderabad:

Minimum temperatures of Hyderabad were on a decline since last many days. As per Skymet weather, temperatures will start increasing after 24 hours, leading to abatement of Cold Wave conditions from many parts. There will be an increase in temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Mumbai:

Even states like that of Maharashtra are experiencing Cold Wave conditions. As per Skymet weather, there's one good news for winter-haters it's that the warm and humid south-easterly winds from Bay of Bengal will soon start blowing over these areas thus, leading to a gradual rise in temperatures over Marathwada and South Madhya Maharashtra. Dry weather is likely to continue over Maharashtra for the next few days as we do not expect any weather system to form over the next few days.