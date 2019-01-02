Weather forecast for Jan 3: Delhiites likely to witness rainy, foggy weekend

New Delhi, Jan 2: New year is that time of the year, when Winters are at its peak over the entire country. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai on December 15.

Bengaluru:

The rainy spells have vacated and mostly dry weather conditions are now prevailing in India's Silicon Valley. Bengalureans have been witnessing chilly weather for the past dew days. As per Google, during next 24 hours, sunny weather is expected in the city.

Delhi:

Winter rains have remained almost absent from Delhi NCR, this season. Though there was some very light rains on two occasions in December but it could not impact the weather. The national capital is now gearing up for some rains on the weekend. According to Skymet Weather, very soon another Western Disturbance is likely to affect the hills January 4 onward. This would be stronger system than the previous one and would also be responsible for giving showers over Delhi-NCR by the weekend. Around January 5 and 6, Delhi might witness cloudy sky with light rains over widespread area.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, cold wave conditions may continue over parts of Vidarbha and Telangana.

Mumbai:

December 28 onward, many parts of the Maharashtra are experiencing Cold Wave conditions. As per Skymet weather, dry weather to continue over the state for the next few days as no weather system to form over the next few days. Residents will get to witness a significant variation between day and night temperatures in the entire state. Nights will be cold with a warm and sunny day.