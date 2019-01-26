Weather forecast for Jan 27: Cold wave back in Delhi, minimum temperature to drop

New Delhi, Jan 26: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Bhopal and Hyderabad on January 27.

Bengaluru:

Rain in South India has remained on the sidelines ever since Northeast Monsoon bid adieu. As predicted by Skymet weather, major cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, as well as Hyderabad will be the ones seeing some rainfall activity. On Jan 27, Bengaluru to witness partly cloudy weather.

Delhi:

Both day and night temperatures in Delhi and the NCR region have been setting below the normal levels. At present, cold wave like conditions are prevailing over Delhi and the NCR region. The reason for this drop in temperature can be attributed to icy cold winds from Western Himalayas. As predicted by Skymet weather, further drop in temperatures during the next 48 hours. Another Western Disturbance is approaching the hills of North India around January 30.

Bhopal:

A cyclonic circulation was persisting over Southeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Madhya Pradesh, but recently the circulation has moved over Southwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Vidarbha. Also, a trough is extending from Uttar Pradesh to Telangana across North Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh. As predicted by Skymet weather, rains to increase over parts of Chhattisgarh while continuing over East Madhya Pradesh for another 24 hours.

Hyderabad:

It's been more than a month now that the weather over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is dry with no signs of rain. According to weathermen, rains to commence over many parts of Telangana including the city of Hyderabad. Scattered light to moderate rains will then reach the state of Andhra Pradesh but the intensity be less in comparison.