Weather forecast for Jan 24: Delhi rains to remain on backseat on Republic Day

India

New Delhi, Jan 23: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 24.

Bengaluru:

Day temperatures in Karnataka are settling near normal in most parts. However, minimums are running slightly below the normal levels in a few areas. As predicted by Skymet weather, due to the formation of a confluence zone from the central parts of the country to Karnataka, scattered rains are expected to occur over many parts of Interior Karnataka on January 26 and 27. Weather will once again start clearing up by January 28, however, Coastal Karnataka will throughout remain dry and warm.

Delhi:

With Republic Day coming this weekend, Delhi weather has been getting all the attention it needs. As predicted by Skymet weather, Day temperatures had dropped significantly and caused a rise in minimums which has changed now, and minimums will see a drop with maximums seeing some rise. No rainfall is likely in the next few days. Drop in minimum is expected due to northerly flow of winds.

Hyderabad:

Temperatures of Andhra Pradesh as well as Telangana have been settling near the normal levels, which previously were being recorded on the lower side. As predicted by Skymet weather, rainfall activity is all set to make an appearance over the state of Telangana by January 25. Gradually, by January 26, light rains may also commence over many parts of Andhra Pradesh. Therefore, on and off rains are expected to continue over Telangana as well as Andhra Pradesh between January 25 and 28.



Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand:

The northern hills across three states have been a experiencing a prolonged wet spell which started on January 20, peaked on January 21 with fairly moderate to heavy spells at many places on January 22. The strong Western Disturbance which gave such heavy rains over the hills and plains is now moving eastward. As predicted by Skymet Weather, Tomorow onward, the weather activity would be on a receding note. Around January 25, there will be another Western Disturbance which would be feeble in nature, giving some wet spells again. For coming four days, these three hilly states would continue to receive light to moderate weather activity.