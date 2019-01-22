Weather forecast for Jan 23: Light rain in offing for Delhi-NCR, J&K

India

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 22: During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain and snow with a few heavy spells are expected over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Scattered rain and thundershower may occur over eastern districts of Punjab, Haryana and at one or two places over Delhi NCR. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Bhopal and Jammu & Kashmir on January 23.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru residents will experience partly cloudy weather on January 21. Minimums over most places of Bengaluru will be below normal by 13˚C to 14˚C. As predicted by Skymet weather, in next 24 hours, Light rain at some places may occur over rest Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh, Central Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch region as well as South Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Delhi:

The much awaited winter rains have finally arrived for Delhi NCR. Since last 24 hours, fairly widespread rains with intense lightning and thunderstorm activities have been going on for the entire region. As predicted by Skymet weather, a clearance in the weather is expected till afternoon hours. However, at present chances of final clearance have been completely ruled out and we expect clouding and rains to start again today evening or night onward and continue until tomorrow morning.

Bhopal:

During the last 24 hours, minimum temperatures in West Madhya Pradesh dropped to 4 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, minimums in eastern parts as well as Chhattisgarh rose by two to three degrees Celsius. As predicted by Skymet weather, Temperatures will see a fall, particularly the maximums, over parts of East Madhya Pradesh as well as Chhattisgarh between January 25 and 27. However, we do not expect much change in temperatures over West Madhya Pradesh.

Jammu & Kashmir:

Massive avalanche had hit the Jawahar Tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Tuesday morning, leading to shutdown of the arterial National Highway. Rescue operations are underway, and no casualties have been reported so far. As predicted by Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain and snow with a few heavy spells are expected over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.