    Weather forecast for Jan 20: Very heavy rain/snow very likely over J&K, Himachal Pradesh

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 19: Heavy to very heavy rain/snow at isolated places very likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on January 20 (Sunday).

    Weather forecast for Jan 20: Very heavy rain/snow very likely over J&K, Himachal Pradesh (Representative image)
    Weather forecast for Jan 20: Very heavy rain/snow very likely over J&K, Himachal Pradesh (Representative image)

    According to IMD report, hailstorm at isolated places very likely over Jammu division, lower regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Rajasthan.

    Strong surface winds speed reaching occasionally 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph are also likely over plains of northwest India during 21st morning to 22nd morning in association with the above weather system.

    Also read: Ahead of Jan 26, three terror modules busted, two came close to striking

    The minimum temperature in most parts of Himachal Pradesh improved marginally on Saturday, the meteorological department said but warned that heavy snowfall and rain in high and mid hills of the state are likely on January 21 and 22.

