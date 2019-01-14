Weather forecast for Jan 15: Rainy weekend for Delhiites; fog to remain absent

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 14: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand and Hyderabad on January 15.

Bengaluru:

As the city prepares for this year's first festival, Sankranti, minimums over most places of Bengaluru will be below normal by 13˚C to 14˚C. Bengaluru residents will experience sunny weather during the weekends. As predicted by Google weather, wind direction to change from northeast to southeast and minimums will increase by 2˚C to 4˚C, resulting in abatement of cold wave conditions. Meanwhile, Maximum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 32 degree Celsius respectively. However, the humidity will be around 35 percent.

Delhi:

Halfway down the month, the city of Delhi and NCR was witnessing light rains. Approaching weekend also paves way for some rains as Skymet Weather forecasts a possibility of precipitation in the upcoming weekend. As predicted by Skymet weather, Clouds may start appearing day after tomorrow. January 19, 20, 21 and 22 will be cloudy as well. For the last three days temperatures were hovering around the 'normal' mark. The next few days are also paving way for similar temperature patterns except for a fall of a degree or two than the 'normal' at a few occasions.

Kashmir, Himachal And Uttarakhand:

All the three hilly states of North India i.e. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been experiencing widespread rain and snow since the end of December. As predicted by Skymet weather, weathermen do not expect any major relief in the coming days as on and off rain and snowfall would continue.

Hyderabad:

Since the beginning of this year, dry weather conditions have been prevailing over the capital city of Telangana, Hyderabad and its adjoining regions. On January 12, fog appeared over Hyderabad and its adjoining areas. This sudden incoming of humid and warm winds resulted in advection fog over Hyderabad and its adjoining districts of Telangana. As per Skymet weather, this sudden weather change and the arrival of Makar Sankranti Festival, prompted the government of Telangana to issue advisory to take precautions while travelling during late night and early morning hours.