Weather forecast: Heavy rains likely in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh; flood alert issued

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 26: Heavy rain is possible over much of the northeast, with very heavy rains especially likely over Assam, southern Meghalaya, eastern Arunachal Pradesh and northeastern West Bengal, according to the Weather Channel.

The India Meteorological Department had earlier on Tuesday also warned of extremely heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

A flood alert was issued in Assam by Central Water Commission (CWC). The CWC issued flood alert for the Brahmaputra river at Neamati Ghat in Jorhat district and Jiabharali in Sonitpur districts.

According to Skymet weather, light to moderate rains with one or two intense spells expected over Kerala, South Karnataka, and parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Maximum temperatures of approximately 45 degree Celsius or more are expected over northwestern and eastern Rajasthan, southern Haryana, NCR, northern Madhya Pradesh, southern Uttar Pradesh and eastern Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to arrive around 28th May within a margin of 2 days. The conditions are shaping up in the equatorial belt strengthening the crossflow. NLM may take one big leap to announce before time ingress.