  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Weather forecast: Heavy rains likely in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh; flood alert issued

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 26: Heavy rain is possible over much of the northeast, with very heavy rains especially likely over Assam, southern Meghalaya, eastern Arunachal Pradesh and northeastern West Bengal, according to the Weather Channel.

    Weather forecast: Heavy rains likely in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh; flood alert issued

    The India Meteorological Department had earlier on Tuesday also warned of extremely heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

    How to spot a heat stroke; Dos and don'ts during heat wave

    A flood alert was issued in Assam by Central Water Commission (CWC). The CWC issued flood alert for the Brahmaputra river at Neamati Ghat in Jorhat district and Jiabharali in Sonitpur districts.

    According to Skymet weather, light to moderate rains with one or two intense spells expected over Kerala, South Karnataka, and parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

    Maximum temperatures of approximately 45 degree Celsius or more are expected over northwestern and eastern Rajasthan, southern Haryana, NCR, northern Madhya Pradesh, southern Uttar Pradesh and eastern Maharashtra.

    Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to arrive around 28th May within a margin of 2 days. The conditions are shaping up in the equatorial belt strengthening the crossflow. NLM may take one big leap to announce before time ingress.

    More WEATHER FORECAST News

    Read more about:

    weather forecast heavy rains assam

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue