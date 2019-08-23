Weather forecast: Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala, coastal Karnataka

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 23: Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain for Kerala and coastal Karnataka in the next 24 hours.

"Under the influence of convergence of lower-level westerlies, Kerala and coastal Karnataka is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during next 24 hours and isolated heavy rainfall during the subsequent four days," IMD tweeted.

In Karnataka, approximately 40 lakh people in 22 districts have been badly affected by incessant rains and floods.

MeT Department, in another tweet, predicted that places in Odisha might receive heavy rainfalls in the next 3 days.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over West-central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast between 1.5 and 4.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Odisha in the next 72 hours," IMD tweet said.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the water level of Yamuna is receding and the river is flowing at 204.55 metres, below the danger mark. The river had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday.

The water level of Yamuna reached the highest level of 206.60 metres on Wednesday morning and remained constant for nearly seven hours. The river started receding from afternoon and water level was at 206.44 metres at 6 pm.

Officials said around 23,000 affected people were evacuated from the flood-plains to safer places. Over 18,000 of them were accommodated in more than 2,700 tents set up by the Delhi government agencies. A total of 35 boats were deployed to rescue the stranded people.