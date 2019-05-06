Weather forecast: Heatwave to return in Delhi-NCR as mercury rises

New Delhi, May 06: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Northeast, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on May 7.

Bengaluru:

Light to moderate rains and thundershowers may occur over Kerala, interior Tamil Nadu, South interior Karnataka, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, in next 24 hours, scattered light to moderate rains likely over SIK & adjoining Malnad districts and isolated light to moderate rains likely over Coastal Karnataka districts.

Delhi:

The last spell of pre-Monsoon weather activities in Delhi and NCR was recorded on May 3. The National Capital Region witnessed dust storm activity followed by rain and thundershowers. As per Skymet weather, in the coming days till May 10, maximum temperatures of Delhi and NCR are expected to rise significantly. And soon, heat wave condition would also reappear in some parts of the capital city. Thereafter, relief is in sight by May 10 onwards, as we expect widespread weather activities to affect Delhi and NCR once again. During that time, pre-Monsoon activities in the form of dust storm, rain, thundershower and hailstorm are possible.

Tamil Nadu:

Since the last one week, weather of South Peninsula including the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala became dry due to cyclone Fani which developed over Southeast Bay of Bengal and further moved in north/northwest direction. As per SKymet weather, Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu including Chennai will see on and off light patchy rain and thundershower activities. Moreover, in the wake of rains, temperatures in both the states will come down to some extent and weather conditions will become comfortable especially during the nights.

Northeast:

In the wake of cyclone Fani, the northeastern states of India i.e. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Nagaland witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall activity accompanied with strong winds during the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, this weather system would be moving further eastwards and becoming insignificant for the northeastern states of India after the next 6 to 12 hours. In fact, as the system is moving away, weather conditions will also start improving in Northeast India.

Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

All the three states have under-performed in the pre-Monsoon season till now. The state of Jammu and Kashmir is running deficient by 41%, Himachal Pradesh by 45% and Uttarakhand by 21%. The weather had cleared by May 5, leading to dry weather conditions. As per Skymet weather, rains to return over the hills once again on May 10. This upcoming spell will be a prolonged one lasting till May 15. The intensity of these rains would be moderate. One or two places might even observe heavy rains.