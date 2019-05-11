Weather forecast: Heatwave to abate soon as light showers in AP, Telangana for the next 3 days

New Delhi, May 07: The countdown to Southwest Monsoon 2019 has begun and with this, the curiosity about its onset has also doubled among people hailing from all fields. Monsoon first marks its attendance over Andaman and Nicobar Islands around May 20. From thereon, the Monsoon current takes around 10 days before making onset over Kerala on June 1, which is the entry point to India for this four-month long season. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on May 12.

Bengaluru:

Isolated dust storm and thundershowers will be seen over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. As per Skymet weather, a trough is currently extending from eastern parts of Bihar up to interior Karnataka across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On May 11, the city observed heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed in some part of the areas. But in the wake of a trough extending across parts of South Interior Karnataka, good rain and thundershower activities to occur in Bengaluru. Thereafter, between May 12 and 15, the spread of these weather activities will increase and rain will be observed across the city.

Delhi:

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to 'severe' due to a dust storm in North West India due to a Western Disturbance as an upper air system over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir. As per Skymet weather, for the next couple of days, Dust storm and thunderstorm with light rains is a possibility wherein the wind speed might touch 40-50 kmph in gust. Generally, morning would be clear with very warm afternoon. Temperatures might drop only after the activities take place. Intensity of rains is likely to go up around May 14 and only then there is a possibility of Air Quality Index to improve.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Since the last few days, on and off pre-monsoon activities are going on over interior parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. During the last 24 hours, moderate to heavy showers occurred over Udhagamandalam while scattered rains were witnessed over many places in Tamil Nadu. As per Skymet weather, scattered rain and thundershower to continue over both the states for at least next 3 to 4 days, which might at times be accompanied with strong winds. Places like that of Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram might witness rains. The heat wave conditions which are prevailing over isolated pockets of the state will continue to pester for another 24 to 48 hours as the rains will take place only during the evening hours. The day however will remain humid and warm.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

A trough is currently extending from eastern parts of Bihar up to interior Karnataka across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As per Skymet weather, Heat wave conditions which were prevailing in coastal Andhra Pradesh will now subside due to the upcoming weather activity in terms of rain, thundershower and clouding. While, in Telangana, although the trough is mainly passing through Andhra Pradesh but its influence will also be seen in adjacent Telangana in form of scattered showers. These rains will take place today and tomorrow and will be mainly isolated in spread. However, the intensity of rain over Telangana will be much less than Andhra Pradesh. Telangana too is expected to see relief from the ongoing hot weather conditions.

Mumbai:

Right from the month of December, until the month of April, weather remains dry for the city of Mumbai. It is only in May, that too, during the second half that the city starts to see rains and picks up pace by manifold in June. As per Skymet weather, Mumbai city will witness mainly very warm and humid weather conditions during next two to three days with pleasant evening to follow. Maximums over here might reach around 33°C -34°C with minimums hovering around 25°C. Humidity levels will be high somewhere around 85%.