Weather Forecast: Heatwave like conditions in many parts of Maharashtra

India

New Delhi, Apr 20: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad on April 21.

Bengaluru:

Rain and thundershower activities would continue over some places of Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu with few moderate spells over Odisha, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. However, the resident of Bengaluru will witness partly cloudy weather on Sunday. The minimum could be around 23 degrees celsius. The maximums is expected to reach around 33˚C bringing some respite from heat.

Delhi:

The northwestern plain of the country has been the centre of weather activity for the last few days in terms of rain and dust storm. According to meteorologists at Skymet, the weather in the northwestern part of the country including the national capital Delhi and its adjoining areas like Noida and Gurugram would now become dry with temperatures expected to rise gradually. As per Skymet weather, Delhi and its adjoining areas may however see a significant rise in temperatures in the next two days.The day temperature could touch 39°C in the city. Similar weather conditions are expected in Uttar Pradesh as well.

Mumbai:

Rain and thundershower activities across northern plains and Central India were responsible for the drop in temperatures across Maharashtra in the last few days. As per Skymet weather, by Monday, April 22, the day temperatures in several parts of Vidarbha may breach the 40 degrees Celsius mark. Isolated pockets of Marathwada as well as North Madhya Maharashtra will observe maximums hovering close to 40 degrees. The day temperature in Mumbai may settle below normal, close to 33°C, for the next couple of days.

Hyderabad:

A trough continues to persist from south Chhattisgarh up to Telangana across Karnataka and Kerala due to which rains are being experienced over the northern parts of Telangana. Moist winds are also blowing over both the states. As per Skymet weather, most parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are witnessing temperatures beyond the 40 degrees Celsius mark. These ongoing rains might pull down the day temperatures marginally in northern parts of Telangana and its adjoining areas during the next 48 hours. The feel effect, however, will continue to remain uneasy as the humidity level is likely to rise further.