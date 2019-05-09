Weather forecast: Heat wave to abate soon in wake of pre-monsoon rains

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 09: Heat wave will start abating from Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu as pre-Monsoon weather activities in the form of dust storm or rain will commence over these states. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh on May 10.

Bengaluru:

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of the city on April 7. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, scattered light to moderate rains will occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Interior Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala. Meanwhile, rains will pick up May 12 onward, and will continue until May 16 wherein good showers along with thunderstorms, strong winds and lightning strikes will be seen. This particular rain episode will be prolonged and widespread.

Delhi:

Day temperature in Delhi has been increasing continuously since May 7 and is settling in the early 40s. Pre-Monsoon activities to commence once again over the entire Northwest India including Delhi-NCR. As per Skymet weather, when the temperatures are high and humidity increases, thunderclouds development takes place. These thunderclouds are capable of giving dust storm along with light rain activities. Therefore, tomorrow or on May 10, isolated dust storm activities are expected over Delhi and NCR. Gradually, these pre-monsoon activities will keep on increasing and by May 13, dust storm and thundershower at many places. But these weather activities will be during afternoon and evening hours.

Maharashtra:

At present, heat wave conditions are prevailing over parts of Vidarbha region in the state of Maharashtra. As per Skymet weather, a trough to form over North Chhattisgarh to Rayalaseema across Southeast Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Marathwada around May 12. Due to this, scattered light rains with one or two moderate spells over Vidarbha and Marathwada on May 11 and 12.

Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh:

At present, contrasting temperatures are being observed over the East and West Coast. The reason behind is the winds that are prevailing over the region. East coast comprising the states of Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh is unusually hotter as heat wave is constantly prevailing over the region, despite the ongoing occasional rains. As per Skymet weather, a hope is ahead for Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh as a fairly widespread pre-monsoon activity is being forecast over Western and Central India on May 13. This will lead to change of wind pattern over the trio states and thus the abatement of ongoing heat wave conditions.