Weather forecast: Heat wave like conditions in Delhi-NCR

India

New Delhi, Apr 28: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, North eastern states and Chennai on April 29.

Bengaluru:

The parts of South Karnataka and Kerala have been experiencing light rain and thundershower activities for the last few days. The residents of Bengaluru will witness partly cloudy weather on April 28, as well. According to The Weather Channel, Bengaluru skies will remain generally cloudy. These changes are due to Cyclonic Storm 'Fani' which is likely to become severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 to 24 hours. The maximum temperature will be hovering around 35 degree Celsius. As predicted by Skymet weather, in the next 24 hours, Rain and thundershowers were observed over Andhra Pradesh, South and Coastal Karnataka and Kerala. However, northern parts of Karnataka will remain unaffected by this system and continue with hot and humid weather, along with isolated heat wave conditions.

Delhi:

Dry weather condition is prevailing in entire NCR region since April 18. The weather department has forecast mainly clear sky and strong surface winds in the city where the minimum temperature settled at 27 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average. The maximum temperature is likely to be 413 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity in the morning will be hovering around at 14 per cent. However, no relief is in sight for the people of Delhi. Heat wave conditions will also be experienced in Delhi-NCR over the next few days.

Northeast:

Scattered rains have commenced over many parts of northeastern states. Many Northeast states including that of Meghalaya, Assam and Tripura are reporting light to moderate rainfall activity. As predicted by Skymet weather, the weather activity will increase in intensity now with several areas of Northeast India observing decent spell of rain. Thereafter, it will spread to other parts as well. Intermittent activities will continue with light to moderate spell in the region. Isolated heavy rain may also be observed during this period.

Chennai:

The wait for season's first cyclonic storm is finally over, with Fani transforming into 'severe' cyclonic storm over Southeast Bay of Bengal and Equatorial Indian Ocean on Sunday afternoon. At present, it still brewing far away in the sea. Hence, for the next 24-36 hours, intense rains would be confined to sea only. Thereafter, intense rains, high-velocity winds and rough sea conditions would be seen all along the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. According to weathermen, moderate rain and thundershowers can be expected with few intense showers from April 29 evening. According to weathermen, Cyclone Fani is likely to peak when it would be near Chennai i.e. around 300 km from the state capital. It is likely to give more rains along the Tamil Nadu coast during that time.