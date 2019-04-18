  • search
    Weather forecast for Tamil Nadu, Kerala: Rains to continue for the next 3 days

    New Delhi, Apr 18: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on April 19 as the month of April lies in the summer season, heat is on peak over most parts of the country.

    A woman tries to prevent rain-water from entering her house during heavy rains.PTI Photo

    Bengaluru:

    The residents of Bengaluru again witnessed sunny and cloudy weather on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, rains brought some respite from sweltering heat, but normal life was disrupted at many parts of the city. As per Skymet weather, the precipitation will be a sight till April 20. These light to moderate activities would be of short duration and will be seen either during late afternoon or evening hours.

    Delhi:

    Delhi and its adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad witnessed widespread light rain and thundershower activities yesterday, which pulled down temperatures and made the weather conditions extremely pleasant in the region. As predicted by Skymet Weather, dry weather conditions in Delhi and its adjoining areas. But due to availability of moisture and rise in temperatures, cloud build up may happen.

    Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

    The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been observing on and off isolated rain and thundershowers since the last few days. Humid winds from Bay of Bengal from southeast direction will merge with dry and hot winds from northwest. This merging of opposite winds will lead to instability in the atmosphere. Due to which, thunderclouds are expected to develop, and probability of intense Pre-Monsoon thundershowers will increase. As per Skymet weather, now as these Pre-Monsoon activities will continue for the next few days over many parts of South India including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, improvement in rain deficiency over these states is likely to decrease to some extent.

    Tamil Nadu and Kerala

    A wind discontinuity is extending from South Interior Karnataka to Comorin areas across Interior Tamil Nadu. Moreover, humid winds from Bay of Bengal as well as Arabian sea are feeding moisture over Interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala. As per Skymet weather, for next 24 hours, much activities over Tamil Nadu coast can be expected but on the evening of April 19 and on April 20, we expect coastal Tamil Nadu to also receive few spells of rains. Chennai may also receive isolated rain and thundershower activities on April 20.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 17:37 [IST]
